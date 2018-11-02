Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Listed as questionable for Week 9
Joseph (knee) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
Joseph's questionable tag likely errs on the side of caution for Week 9, as the cornerback is still considered week-to-week. It is a positive sign, however, that Joseph logged three limited practices this week. Regardless of his status Sunday, Joseph will be able to use his Week 10 bye to recover.
