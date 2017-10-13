Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Non-participant Thursday
Joseph did not participate in practice for a second straight day Thursday due to a groin injury, but is expected to play Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Joseph, who's played through a shoulder injury already this season, is coming off a season-high six tackles in last week's loss to the Chiefs. He and the rest of the secondary become important pieces on defense after Houston lost J.J. Watt (knee) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) this past week.
