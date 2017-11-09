Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Non-participant Wednesday
Joseph did not participate in Wednesday's practice because of a knee injury, but is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans will need Joseph and whatever other bodies they have on defense this week against the Rams, who lead the NFL with 32.9 points per game.
More News
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Returns to game•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Hurts leg Sunday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Earns Defensive Player of Week honors•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Scores first TD since 2014•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...