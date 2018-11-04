Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Not ready yet
Joseph (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Joseph will miss his first game of the season, and Johnson Bademosi should see a hefty workload in his place. Joseph, who has 34 tackles, eight pass breakups and one pick-six this year, will rest through the bye week and shift his focus to Week 11 versus the Redskins.
More News
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Listed as questionable for Week 9•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Limited in practice•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Will miss weeks•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Will have MRI•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Will not return Thursday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...