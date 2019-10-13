Joseph (wrist) is officially inactive for Sunday's showdown with the Chiefs.

Joseph popped up on the injury report late in the week with the injury after logging just a limited session during Friday's practice. Now that Joseph is officially out for Week 6, it's likely the team will get Keion Crossen and Lonnie Johnson an increase in snaps opposite fellow corner Bradly Roby against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

