Joseph (hamstring) is expected to be able to play in Sunday's playoff matchup at Kansas City, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The 35-year-old was unable to play in the playoff opener, but he'll apparently be good to go after working as a limited practice participant this week. Joseph started 11 of 14 games this season, but he played a reduced role down the stretch for the Texans.

