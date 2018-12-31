Joseph (neck) said he's trending in the right direction and is optimistic to play in this weekend's playoff game against the Colts on Saturday at 4:35 pm.

Joseph sat out Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars, the second missed he's missed this season due to injury and just his ninth over eight season with Houston. The Texans have the advantage of being at home, but need all hands in the secondary against Indianapolis' Andrew Luck, who completed 67-of-103 passes for 863 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in two games against them this year.