Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Optimistic for playoffs
Joseph (neck) said he's trending in the right direction and is optimistic to play in this weekend's playoff game against the Colts on Saturday at 4:35 pm.
Joseph sat out Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars, the second missed he's missed this season due to injury and just his ninth over eight season with Houston. The Texans have the advantage of being at home, but need all hands in the secondary against Indianapolis' Andrew Luck, who completed 67-of-103 passes for 863 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in two games against them this year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...