Play

Joseph suffered an apparent shoulder injury but expects to play next week against the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph entered the contest nursing a hamstring injury and appeared to suffer the shoulder injury during the first half, but he never officially received an injury designation. The Texans are already shorthanded at cornerback with Phillip Gaines (ankle) also leaving Sunday's game and Bradley Roby (hamstring) facing a multi-week absence.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories