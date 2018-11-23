Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Practices fully Friday
Joseph (ankle) was a full participant at Friday's practice.
Joseph has been battling knee and ankle issues since mid-October, but finally appears clear of the injuries. The 34-year-old should have his usual role as a starting cornerback Monday night against the Titans.
