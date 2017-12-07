Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Puts in full practice Thursday
Joseph (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.
Joseph was deemed day-to-day after injuring his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Titans, but his return to full practice four days later clears up any concern regarding his availability for the Week 14 matchup with the Texans. Since earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6 back in October for his two-interception effort against Cleveland, Joseph hasn't generated any turnovers in his subsequent six outings.
More News
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Hopes to return Week 14•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Injures shoulder in Week 13•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Full participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Free from injury report•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Non-participant Wednesday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...