Joseph (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.

Joseph was deemed day-to-day after injuring his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Titans, but his return to full practice four days later clears up any concern regarding his availability for the Week 14 matchup with the Texans. Since earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6 back in October for his two-interception effort against Cleveland, Joseph hasn't generated any turnovers in his subsequent six outings.