Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable against KC
Joseph (wrist/hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.
Even with Kansas City battling injuries at the wide receiver position, Houston can ill-afford to be without one of its top cornerbacks in Joseph. The veteran corner put in a limited practice session Friday.
