Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable for Sunday
Josephy (hip/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Joseph was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday with the hip issue, but was downgraded to a non-participant Friday with the illness added. The 35-year-old's status remains up in the air with Shareece Wright and Aaron Colvin likely to see increased roles should he be unable to play.
