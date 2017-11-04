Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable for Sunday
Joseph has shin and quad injuries and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Joseph was a late addition to the injury report this week and was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday. There's no indication on the severity of the injury at this point, and Treston Decoud and Kareem Jackson would be in line for increased snap counts if Joseph is unable to play Sunday.
