Play

Joseph (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Joseph was a limited participant at practice this week after missing last Sunday's win over the Chiefs. Fellow starter Bradley Roby (hamstring) is also questionable, which could test Houston's depth at cornerback this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories