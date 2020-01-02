Play

Joseph (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Bills.

Joseph practiced in a limited fashion for the third straight day Thursday. He's nursing a hamstring injury sustained during Week 17's tilt against the Titans. The veteran cornerback appears on track to suit up against Buffalo on Saturday, though his status could ultimately come down to a game-time decision.

