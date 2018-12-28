Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable Week 17
Joseph (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Joseph also dealt with a neck issue in early December, but it remains to be seen if this an aggravation of that issue or is a new injury. Regardless, the veteran cornerback was a limited practice participant this week and seems likely to play Week 17.
