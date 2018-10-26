Joseph is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Dolphins with an ankle injury.

Joseph's injury comes at an unfortunate time, as the Texans are already missing Shareece Wright (shoulder) and Aaron Colvin (concussion) in the secondary with cornerbacks Kevin Johnson (concussion) and Kayvon Webster (quadriceps) on injured reserve. Johnson Bademosi figures to see a larger role as long as Peterson is out, with Kareem Jackson potentially moving to the other cornerback position.