Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Ready for Week 9
Joseph (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Joseph was unable to suit up for the Week 8 win over the Raiders, but his full participation Wednesday's puts him on track to play Sunday. The Texans could still be shorthanded in the secondary with S Tashaun Gipson (back), and CBs Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson (concussion) dealing with injuries.
