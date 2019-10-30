Joseph (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Joseph was unable to suit up for the Week 8 win over the Raiders, but his full participation Wednesday's puts him on track to play Sunday. The Texans could still be shorthanded in the secondary with S Tashaun Gipson (back), and CBs Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson (concussion) dealing with injuries.

