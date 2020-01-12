Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Ready to rock
Joseph (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs.
Joseph logged limited practice time throughout the week, but as evidnced by this news, wasn't in any jeopardy of missing Sunday. Now that he's officially healthy, Joseph played a reduced role down the stretch for the Texans and is expected to continue to do so.
