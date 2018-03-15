Joseph rejoined the Texans on a two-year contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Joseph battled injuries throughout the 2017 season but still started all 16 games for Houston, recording 47 tackles (37 solo), two interceptions and one return touchdown. The veteran cornerback will turn 34 in April and his role for the 2018 season remains to be seen.

