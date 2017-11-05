Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Returns to game
Joseph returned to Sunday's game against the Colts after being held out due to a leg injury.
Joseph was only held out for a drive before he was ready to re-enter the game. The veteran cornerback was called for holding on his first drive back, but he has compiled four solo tackles so far Sunday.
