Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Scores first TD since 2014
Joseph had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and three tackles in Week 6's 33-17 win over Cleveland.
Joseph, whose touchdown was his first since 2014, had been in a bit of drought with just one interception over the last two seasons. With injuries (J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus) and suspension (Brian Cushing) decimating the front seven, Houston's secondary will be challenged, which presents more opportunities for Joseph.
