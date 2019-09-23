Joseph led Houston with nine tackles (eight solo) in Week 3, helping the Texans defeat the Chargers 27-20 on Sunday.

The veteran cornerback also knocked down a pair of passes in the win. Through three games, Joseph has provided Houston with stellar secondary play, but his value in IDP formats is limited by a lack of interceptions (just five total over the past four seasons). Joseph, 35, is in the final year of his contract.