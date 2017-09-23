Play

Joseph (shoulder) is expected to play against the Patriots on Sunday.

Joseph only practiced on a limited basis this week but is not listed as questionable, so apparently the Texans are confident he can play. It's fantastic news after the veteran cornerback underwent a second MRI little more than a week ago, and Houston will need him as they will try to contain Tom Brady on Sunday.

