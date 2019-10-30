Joseph (hamstring) is expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday in London, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph participated in Wednesday's practice, although it wasn't reported what capacity he worked in. He appears to have the most optimistic outlook among Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson (concussion). It's a positive sign that Bill O'Brien expects Joseph to be back Week 9, so he just needs to make it through the practice week without a setback.