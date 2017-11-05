Joseph (shin/quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Texans had listed Joseph as questionable with the dual injuries after he was only able to practice on a limited basis during the week. Neither injury apparently presented too much discomfort in pregame warmups, so Joseph should be prepared to serve in his usual role Sunday as the Texans' top cover cornerback.

