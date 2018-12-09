Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Suiting up Week 14
Joseph (neck/shoulder) is active for Sunday's contest against the Colts.
Though Joseph was officially listed as questionable he was expected to play Sunday. He'll figure to start at cornerback once with Aaron Colvin or Johnson Bademosi likely to see some extra snaps if Johnson is at all limited.
