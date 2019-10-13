Joseph (wrist) isn't expected to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas City, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph was a late add on the injury report Friday, after he logged just a limited session. This could be a tough loss for the team without their top corner back facing the top passing team in the league. If Joseph is officially ruled out, look for Keion Crossen and Lonnie Johnson to see an increase in snaps for Week 6.

