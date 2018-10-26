Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Will have MRI
Joseph (ankle) will have an MRI for an ankle injury sustained during Thursday's 42-23 win over the Dolphins, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.
Joseph was spotted wearing a walking boot after Thursday's contest, but downplayed the severity of his injury and said that the walking boot was only precautionary. The veteran cornerback was forced to exit the Week 8 game during the first half, and was unable to return to the field. Joseph will have an MRI on his ankle Friday, so expect a clarification on his injury status in the near future.
