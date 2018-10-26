Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Will not return Thursday
Joseph (ankle) will not return to Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Joseph's absence makes the Texans perilously thin at cornerback, with usual safeties Kareem Jackson and Natrell Jamerson now being forced to take over. Joseph and the rest of the Houston secondary will look to get healthy before a Week 9 matchup with the Broncos.
