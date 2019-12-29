Play

Joseph (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans.

It's rare for players to return to a game after sustaining a hamstring injury, and with nothing to play for, the Texans aren't going to risk anything. Joseph will aim to shake off this injury for next week's home wild-card matchup against the Bills.

