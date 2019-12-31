Play

Joseph (hamstring) was limited during Tuesday's practice.

Joseph exited this past Sunday's win over the Titans with a hamstring injury, and he'll need a quick turnaround ahead of Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Bills. The veteran cornerback is on the right track by getting on the field Tuesday, but it's worth monitoring his practice status for the next two days.

