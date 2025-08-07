Johnson (arm) reverted to the Texans' injured reserve list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson was waived with an injury designation Wednesday. He wasn't claimed off waivers by another team, and by reverting to the Texans' IR, Johnson will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached. He spent the entire 2024 season on the Texans' practice squad and has appeared in two regular-season games since his rookie campaign in 2022.