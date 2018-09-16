Texans' Johnson Bademosi: Active Week 2
Bademosi (knee) is active for Sunday's tilt against Tennessee.
Bademosi was limited in practice throughout the week and it isn't clear if he'll be at all limited in his play Sunday. Look for him to resume his typical role as a backup secondary player.
More News
-
Texans' Johnson Bademosi: Uncertain for Week 2•
-
Texans' Johnson Bademosi: Fills in for injured Johnson•
-
Texans' Johnson Bademosi: Lands two-year deal with Houston•
-
Patriots' Johnson Bademosi: Traded to New England•
-
Lions' Johnson Bademosi: Heading to Detroit•
-
Report: S Johnson Bademosi, LB Craig Robertson re-sign with Browns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.
-
Injury Report: Latest on Week 2 injuries
Which of the walking wounded will be in the lineup in Week 2? We catch up on the latest from...