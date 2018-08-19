Bademosi entered Saturday's preseason game after starter Kevin Johnson (concussion) was removed. He had five tackles and an interception in a win over the 49ers.

Bademosi is expected to be more of a special-teams contributor than he is on defense, but raised his profile Saturday. Johnson is reportedly in good spirits Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, but is currently in the league's concussion protocol. That will give Bademosi more reps in practice leading up to the third preseason game against the Rams on Saturday afternoon.