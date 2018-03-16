Texans' Johnson Bademosi: Lands two-year deal with Houston
Bademosi has reached an agreement on a two-year, $6.25 million contract with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bademosi has been one of the league's better special-teams assets for years now and the Texans clearly paid him like it. The soon-to-be 28-year-old also has the versatility to play at cornerback -- after all, he started three games in 2017 -- but not to the extent where he's worthy of IDP consideration in advance of the 2018 campaign.
