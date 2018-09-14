Texans' Johnson Bademosi: Uncertain for Week 2
Bademosi (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Titans.
Bademosi was a limited participant in practice all week due to an unspecified knee injury. Considering the Stanford product exclusively served on special teams in Week 1, his potential absence wouldn't open any reps for any other Texans players.
