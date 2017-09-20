Banks signed a contract with the Texans on Wednesday.

A second-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2013, Banks never met expectations during parts of four seasons with the Buccaneers, Bears and Lions. That said, at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Banks brings intriguing size at cornerback and will offer some depth in the secondary with the Texans unlikely to have Kevin Johnson (knee) available for the next four to six weeks.