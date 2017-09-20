Texans' Johnthan Banks: Reaches deal with Houston
Banks signed a contract with the Texans on Wednesday.
A second-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2013, Banks never met expectations during parts of four seasons with the Buccaneers, Bears and Lions. That said, at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Banks brings intriguing size at cornerback and will offer some depth in the secondary with the Texans unlikely to have Kevin Johnson (knee) available for the next four to six weeks.
More News
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...