Greenard (ankle) was not listed on the Texans' injury report Wednesday.
Greenard did not practice Week 5 and was unavailable for the Texans' win over the Jaguars due to an ankle injury, though it's unclear when this issue first arose. Nevertheless, the defensive end is healthy again coming off the team's bye week. Greenard has recorded nine tackles and 1. 5 sacks so fart this season, and he should reprise his starting role for Sunday's contest against Las Vegas.
