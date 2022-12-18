The Texans activated Greenard (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Greenard has been on injured reserve since suffering a calf injury during Week 4, but he'll presumably be active for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Before his absence, the third-year defensive end totaled nine tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing a sizable role along Houston's defensive line.

