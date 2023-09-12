Greenard recorded five tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in Sunday's 25-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

The Texans' defense performed respectably in the season opener, getting to Lamar Jackson four times while limiting the Ravens to 265 yards. Greenard is coming off an injury-marred season but recorded eight sacks over 12 games in 2021. The addition of rookie Will Anderson, who made an impact with a sack and six tackles, on the opposite end could free up Greenard for a return to his 2021 form.