Texans' Jonathan Greenard: All clear Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2020
Greenard (ankle) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice.
Greenard was inactive for Thursday's opener against Kansas City with the ankle issue but appears to be ready for a return. Now healthy, Greenard should expect to handle depth linebacker duties for Week 2 against Baltimore.
