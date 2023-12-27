Greenard (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Greenard was forced out of Sunday's loss versus the Browns early due to an ankle injury which he's still tending to as of Houston's first practice of the new week. He'll likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a shot to play in Week 17.
