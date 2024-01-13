Greenard (ankle) is officially active for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Browns.
After consecutive days as a non-participant at practice, Greenard closed out the week in limited fashion. That was enough to spring him ahead for Saturday's contest, as he will play through any remaining nagging issues. Barring any setbacks, he should take on his usual role on the defensive line.
