Greenard was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough due to an ankle issue, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Greenard played a season-low 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 4 and is now dealing with an ankle injury that he presumably picked up during the team's loss to the Chargers. The 2020 third-round pick will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 5.