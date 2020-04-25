Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Heading to Houston

The Texans selected Greenard in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 90th overall.

Greenard is a twitchy edge rusher out of Florida who wreaked havoc in his senior season in Gainesville. He racked up 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 12 starts and starred at the combine with a 4.87 in the 40-yard dash at 263 pounds. Greenard profiles as an outside linebacker in Houston's 3-4 scheme.