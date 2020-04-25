Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Heading to Houston
The Texans selected Greenard in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 90th overall.
Greenard is a twitchy edge rusher out of Florida who wreaked havoc in his senior season in Gainesville. He racked up 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 12 starts and starred at the combine with a 4.87 in the 40-yard dash at 263 pounds. Greenard profiles as an outside linebacker in Houston's 3-4 scheme.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
NFL Draft: Late-round RB pick tracker
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards to Raiders
The Raider went for upside with consecutive picks in the third round, and it gives Derek Carr...
-
Ke'Shawn Vaughn gives Bucs an RB battle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a running back battle brewing and the winner could have a huge...
-
Dillon, Gibson join crowded backfields
A.J. Dillon and Antonio Gibson both have their names called on Day 2 but land in crowded backfields.