Greenard (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

A third-round pick in the 2020 Draft, Greenard has been a breakout player under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans. Greenard's 67 percent playing time clip on defense is the highest of his career, and he's already racked up six sacks, 30 tackles (21 solo), 13 QB hits, eight TFLs, and one batted pass. Greenard's six sacks are 3.5 more than his next closest teammate.