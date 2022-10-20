Greenard (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports.
Greenard was sidelined during the team's Week 5 contest versus Jacksonville with an ankle injury, but he now popped up on Thursday's practice report with an apparent calf issue. Although the 25-year-old was able to log a limited session Thursday, his activity level during Friday's practice will be something worth monitoring when considering his Sunday availability against the Raiders.
