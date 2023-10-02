Greenard recorded five tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers in Week 4.

Greenard, who recorded his first two-sack game since Oct. 2021, upped his total to three quarterback takedowns through four weeks. He was in the midst of an eight-sack season that year. The edge rusher dealt with injuries since then and recorded 1.5 over eight games last season.