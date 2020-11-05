Greenard is expected to see an uptick in usage at outside linebacker for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

The Texans are all of the sudden feeling thin at linebacker, with Jacob Martin testing positive for the virus Thursday, Dylan Cole and Whitney Mercilus were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in close contact with Martin. With Kyle Emanuel dealing with a concussion, that leaves both Greenard and Brennan Scarlett as healthy outside linebackers. Despite suiting up in four games this season, Greenard has yet to record an IDP-relevant stat.